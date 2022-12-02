JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Hinds County coroner responded to Jackson State University (JSU) on Friday, December 2.

Law enforcement blocked part of a parking lot on campus while authorities responded to the scene near Dixon and Campbell College Suites. They searched vehicles in the parking lot.

Students have been told to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to JSU officials, MBI and the Hinds County coroner about the incident. We are waiting to hear back from them.