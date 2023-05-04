GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A full schedule of events are planned in May at the six public library branches in George and Jackson counties. They include:

Lucedale

Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. – Caring for House Plants: Happy Mother’s Day: Learn about caring for indoor plants and bring one home for your mother this Mother’s Day! This youth program is presented by Ann Howard and is intended for youth ages 12 to 16 years old. Ann Howard has been with the Farm Bureau/ Mississippi Federation of Women in Agriculture for five years. She has also worked for the Mississippi State Extension Services for eighteen years.

Monday, May 15 at 2 p.m. – Adult Coloring: Who said coloring is just for kids? Join us at the Lucedale-George County Public Library for a special adult coloring program. No supplies are needed, just come out and have a blast.

Monday, May 22 at 2 p.m. – Craft and Tell: Bring any project you are working on that is portable to the Lucedale-George Public Library, and spend an hour with like-minded crafty people. This program is intended for patrons 17 and older.

Thursday, May 25 at 11 a.m. – Medicare Basics 101 for Seniors: Want to learn about Medicare? Join us on May 25, at 11 am and hear what presenter Kenya A Winston, with WinSmart Financial partnered with UnitedHealth Care, has to say about Medicare, the basics of Medicare, enrollment periods, the type of plans available with UnitedHealth Care, and benefits that UnitedHealth Care plans offer. Have questions, she has answers!

Vancleave

Wednesday, May 10th at 1 p.m. – Homeschool Bird Feeder Construction: Come explore different ways to build a bird feeder so that you can identify all the bird species that visit your home! Supplies are limited, so sign up at the front desk or call 228-826-5857 to reserve your spot.

Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. – Mother’s Day Tea Party Storytime: Join us for a fun storytime that will make Mom feel extra. special. Refreshments will be provided. Register at the front desk or call 228-826-5857. Space is limited.

Tuesday, May 16 at 5 pm.. – Glow in the Dark “Slime-tacular”: Join us for a’ “slime-tacular” evening. This project can be messy, so please dress accordingly. Supplies are limited. Please sign up at the front desk or call 228-826-5857 to reserve your spot. Open to ages 5-12.

Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Spring Arts & Crafts Fair: The event is an annual festival in the spring and is a wonderful opportunity for crafters to market their handiwork, and for shoppers to buy great holiday gifts. More than 40 arts and crafts vendors will be present

with many great hand-crafted items for home decor or gift giving. Booth space may still be available. Going on inside the library will be the year’s biggest book sale with many nearly new items available at very low prices. All proceeds will go toward the Friends’ library projects and programs.

Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. – Faux Fun Crafts: Create your unique faux geode using common household items. Supplies are limited; sign up at the front desk or call 228-826-5857 to reserve your spot. Open to ages 12-17.

Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – 2023 Summer Library Program Kickoff: Join us for our Summer Kickoff Celebration: 2023 Collaborative Summer Library Program. Spend the day with us and sign your family up for our summer of creative arts and reading activities. We will have a balloon artist, food, and fun for all! One of the exciting things we will be doing is collecting supplies for our local animal shelter. Please consider donating pet supplies in June to support our little furry friends. Call the library for more information at 228-826-5857. Sponsored by Greer’s Supermarket and Coca-Cola.

Ocean Springs

Tuesdays at 11 a.m. – Lap Sit Storytime with Ms. Mo: The Ocean Springs Municipal Library presents special story times every Tuesday at 11 a.m. through the month of May at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center ( Visual Arts Room 2nd floor). Toddlers and infants will enjoy the interactive time, reading together with parents, singing, and moving. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult. For more information contact 228-769-3060 ext. 1237.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. – Pre-K Storytime with Ms. Mo: Start your day with stories, music and more on Wednesdays beginning at 10 a.m. with Pre-k Storytime with Ms. Mo at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center ( Visual Arts Room 2nd floor). All ages are welcome.

Pascagoula

Wednesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Red Cross Day: Join your library in giving blood to help those in need on May 10. The American Red Cross, in partnership with the Friends of the Pascagoula Public Library, is hosting a blood drive (11-4) and a free luncheon (12-1) for those wishing to learn about sickle cell anemia. All attendees of the luncheon must register prior to the event at the library circulation desk or call the library at 228-769-3060.

Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. – Story Hour in Spanish: Join us every third Friday at 11 a.m. for a story hour in Spanish at the Pascagoula Public Library.

Saturday, May 20 from 12 to 2 p.m. – Sit! Stay! Read! @ the Library: Join us for Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi! Read Stories to Pets! “Sit! Stay! Read!” To help improve their reading skills, children read one-on-one to licensed pet therapy dogs! Dogs enable kids to tackle the serious issue of childhood illiteracy in a fun way. Because pets accept people without conditions, children are free of the stress of judgments and expectations. Children must be accompanied by parent, grandparent, or adult guardian.

Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. – Cupcake Wars: Do you have what it takes to design the best-looking cupcake? Teens join us for Cupcake Wars! This program will challenge you with special ingredients while you race against the clock to create the most unique cupcake. Judges will determine who will be the winner of the Teen Cupcake War. For ages 11 to 18. Space is limited so please call 228-769-3060 to register.

Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m. – Pascagoula Lego Club: Come let your children explore the limits of their imagination and utilize their creativity to build architectural Lego masterpieces the last Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. Legos provided by the library, inspiration provided by you. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

Gautier

Thursdays at 10 a.m. – Storytime with Mrs. Donna: Join us for Storytime with Mrs. Donna every Thursday at 10 a.m. We will enjoy music, crafts, and our favorite picture books. Storytime is intended for children from preschool to kindergarten.

Thursday, May 11 – Crime Will Tell! A True Crime Club: The True Crime Club will meet on the 2nd Thursday of each month. Our group will focus on one well-known true crime case or criminal using a variety of materials and resources. Prior to the episode, the Gautier Friends will post a list of resources on their Facebook page. A copy of the resources can be found at the library or requested via email. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library and local businesses. For more information, call the library at 228-497-4531.

Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. – Gautier Teen Advisory Group: Join us on the 4th Saturday of each month at 1:00 p.m. for the GPL Teen Advisory Group! Students in 6th – 12th grades are welcome. You will have food and fun and receive volunteer hours! Call the library to register!

Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. – Spring Arts and Crafts: Join us for an evening of fun springtime arts and crafts at the library. At no cost to you, come paint and design your own canvas bag. This event is intended for those 18 and older. Beverages will be available to add to this fun-filled activity. Refreshments are provided by the Gautier Friends of the Library.

Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. – Pressed Floral Lanterns: Let’s create homemade pressed flower lanterns using pressed flowers, baby food jars, and decoupage. This event is intended for those 18 and older.

St. Martin

Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. – Fantasy Fiction for the Reading Addicted:Are you a

fan of fantasy stories? Have you ever wanted to try reading the fantasy genre? Join us monthly for book recommendations and discussions focusing on the fantasy genre. This program is intended for those ages 17 and up. Refreshments are provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Public Library.

Tuesday, May 9 – St. Martin Free Bingo Tuesday: Bring your friends and play FREE Bingo! Try this exciting game and an afternoon out with friends on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. Prizes will be given away! Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Public Library. This program is intended for those ages 17 and up. For more information, call 228-392-3250.

Tuesday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m. – St. Martin Lego Club: If you have the creativity, then we have the LEGOs. If you love building with LEGOs, this is the program for you! Children are encouraged to come to the library for Lego Club in the Children’s area. Build with a team or make a creation of your own. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Library. Call 228-392-3250 to register today!

Thursday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. – Mother’s Day Craft: Children ages 6 and up are invited to paint an air clay trinket tray for someone they love. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are provided by Friends of the library.

Tuesday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m. – All Together Now! Hands and Hearts: As summer is getting ready to kick off, we need your helping hands! Join us for this family arts and crafts event. Help us decorate our meeting room for Summer Library Program with your hands and hearts. We will paint heart-shaped puzzles and make watercolor art as a community. Your art will be displayed on the walls of the meeting room. Refreshments are provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Public Library. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Call to register today!

Monday, May 22 from 4 to 6 pm. – Story Tellers Society: Join us on the last Monday of the month, May 22nd (due to Memorial Day) from 4-6 p.m. for Storytellers Society. Bring your imagination, something to write with, and an open mind. All seasoned or just starting out writers are welcome to join us for discussion, ideas, and a chance to meet local writers in the area. This program is intended for those ages 17 and up refreshments are provided by Friends of the St. Martin Library.

Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Health and Wellness Mobile Clinic: Join us at the library for a health and wellness mobile clinic! The Coastal Family Health Center will have a mobile clinic at the library where they will be providing COVID-19 vaccines as well as basic health screenings. For more information, contact Coastal Family Health Center at 228-374-4991.