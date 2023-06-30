JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man’s body was found floating in the water at a Mississippi beach Friday, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said deputies were called to the Belle Fontaine beach Friday at 12:30 p.m. after a boater found a body about three-quarters of a mile offshore. Deputies helped the Department of Marine Resources to recover the man’s body.

The man has not been identified. Deputies said the cause of death is still under investigation, however, they are treating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.