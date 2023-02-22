GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Donald Dwight Jones who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jones is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, approximately five-foot-seven, weighing around 130 pounds.

GCSO also said he has a half sleeve tattoo on his left arm and multiple tattoos on his right arm.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, you are urged to call the GCSO at 601-947-4811 or call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.