BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police said a man turned himself in for a homicide that happened in November 2023.

Police said 29-year-old Eddie Demetrius Baker was accompanied by his attorney on Wednesday, January 3 when he surrendered to officers at the Biloxi Police Department.

He was arrested and booked for the active homicide warrant that had been issued by a Harrison County judge. Baker was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held with no bond pending an initial appearance.

Baker was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in the 500 block of Esters Boulevard on Friday, November 10. Investigators said Baker and Tymos Carter, 27, were identified as the suspects.

Eddie Baker (Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Tymos Carter (Courtesy: Harrison County Jail)

Carter was previously arrested in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, December 12. He was transported to the Biloxi Police Department and charged with homicide. He is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail.