MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – A man will serve 30 years in state prison after sexually assaulting a Moss Point High School student in 2018.

Jimmy Williams, 37, was sentenced by Judge Kathy Jackson on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole, a $5,000 fine and registering as a sex offender after a jury found him guilty of sexual battery of a child.

Williams assaulted a 15-year-old girl walking to a school bus stop on March 7, 2018. The teen told police Williams pulled up in his car, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to get in.

He parked in an area off Ruby Street and sexually assaulted the teen before dropping her off at the high school and fleeing. The survivor immediately told her JROTC instructor when she arrived.

“This case is another example of how important our teachers are in the lives of their students. Often, they are the only stability and support a child has. We are grateful for the teachers who helped this victim in the aftermath of this assault and for the hard work of law enforcement,” said Chief Prosecutor Bobby Knochel.

The teen told police she did not personally know Williams, but recognized him as an acquaintance of her stepfather.

Gautier Police stopped Williams’ car the next day with someone else driving. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Atlanta on Dec. 20, 2018 and he was extradited back to Jackson County.

“It takes extraordinary courage to walk into a courtroom of strangers and talk about the most vulnerable and traumatic events of your life. Despite facing overwhelming adversity, this victim told of her sexual assault and took her power back. My team and I are proud to fight for and stand with this victim,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath.