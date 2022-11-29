JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who faked his on death off the Alabama coast to avoid prosecution on sex crime charges in Mississippi was sentenced on Monday, November 28.

The Sun Herald reported Jacob Blair Scott was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on three federal charges.

Jacob Blair Scott (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Scott is currently serving an 85-year sentence for sexually assaulting and impregnating a girl in Jackson County when she was 14 and he was 40. The military veteran was convicted on the state charges by a Jackson County jury in June 2022.

Scott pled guilty in August 2022 in the federal case for sending a false distress call, illegally shipping a weapon across state lines and giving false information.

Prosecutors said Scott withdrew thousands of dollars from his bank account in Mississippi before faking his death off the Alabama coast in July 2018. He was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma.