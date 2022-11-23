LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale will kick-off a busy holiday season with the third-annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The festivities will begin in the Coffee Pot parking lot on Main Street at 5 p.m. with performances by Sid Taylor, Nicole Estes, and The Twirling Company.

At 5:30 p.m., a new mural will be unveiled depicting the sights of George County in a giant postcard on a wall at Mill and Main Streets. The design is inspired by the work of artist Victor Ving featured in various cities across the country. It was painted by a team of artists, all George County natives or current residents.

The reveal will be followed by a performance by Premiere Dance. At 6 p.m., the Lucedale Christmas Tree will be lit and at 6:30 p.m., the county will light the Courthouse Square.

Part of Mill and Main Streets will be closed off for train rides by Imagination Station Toy Shoppe and a Hallmark movie-esque horse and buggy.

The tree lighting follows Small Business Saturday with the first Taste & Tinsel event hosted by the Downtown Merchants of Lucedale.

Patrons can get a punch card from a participating business and receive a stamp wherever a purchase is made from 21 participating businesses.

When finished with shopping, cards can be turned into any one of the businesses to be entered into a prize giveaway drawing. The more stamps on a card, the more entries a person will have. Winners of the drawing will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10:00am.

Taste & Tinsel participating businesses

From 4-8 p.m., the Grinch will be at the Lucedale Coffee House for pictures.

The weekend festivities will be followed with close to 100 entries in the annual Lucedale Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.