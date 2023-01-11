LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother.

The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her mother, told WKRG in October.

Pleas for help finding her daughter on social media were shared thousands of times. Hoffele received hundreds of messages from people with theories and possible information, but few tips of value, she said.

Lucedale Police and sheriff deputies were also notified in Lafourche and Livingston Parishes, Louisiana.

In a Dec. 31 Facebook post, Hoffele announced her daughter was back with family in south Louisiana after a “very complicated and heartbreaking situation”.