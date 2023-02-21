LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new small business in Lucedale is serving the sewing and quilting community on the Gulf Coast and recruiting others to join.

Elva Pflug opened Quilting & Stitches in January after moving to Lucedale last spring and not finding a place to buy fabric in the area. A lifelong stitcher and quilter, Pflug is now using her knowledge to help others learn new skills and work through their project ideas.

“I’ve had people that have come in and brought their project with them that are stuck,” Pflug said. “We work through it together, and if I don’t know something we can go look through one of the books and keep them going.”

Saturday afternoons are reserved for classes with students from elementary to high school to get an introduction to sewing and learn how to stitch together items like backpacks, beach bags, summer dresses, pajamas and pillowcases.

Other events throughout the month like Sip ‘n Sew work on ByAnnie designs to make household items while the Color Dance Block of the Month guides new and experienced quilters through putting together a 56″ x 64″ quilt top one square at a time.

The store offers just about all the supplies needed for a sewing and quilting project: thread, fabric, patterns, quilting kits, notions and sewing machine accessories. A lending library includes books full of tips and tricks and ideas for new projects.

“I have a group of ladies that love being able to come in to sit and look at the books,” Pflug said. “The books have different patterns and techniques, crocheting, sewing, knitting, quilting, all of it.”

A television screen is mounted on the wall across from four sewing machines to play guided video tutorials for students.

Pflug works to bring in new inventory on a regular basis and expand class offerings. She’s spent hours researching on how to build the shop and attended the International Quilt Festival in Houston last year to build connections.

A new Aurifil Color Builders club is in the works for quilters to build up their thread library and the shop is the only Sew Steady dealer in the area.

While Pflug is a skilled sewer herself, running the store does not allow her much time to take on alterations and projects for others. Instead, she is happy to teach others how to patch up their own clothes while trying to promote sustainability and upcycling.

“Anybody can sew. To what degree they can sew is different. Anybody can mend clothes. It takes a lot of patience and attention to details to do big projects,” Pflug said. “I’m here to help and there’s a lot of support for anyone interested around here.”

Future classes will include how to remake an article of clothing and where to source fabric other than buying it new, to try to keep scraps and old garments out of the landfill. A group of girl scouts will be in the shop in April to learn about sewing and make table runners out of old neckties.

Pflug moved to Lucedale with her husband to retire after frequent moves with her family while working for the federal government. She is originally from Gautier. The couple hopes to eventually move and expand the shop to a building on their Manila Street residence.

An Army veteran, Pflug supports Quilts of Valor to gift quilts to combat veterans and Quilts for Kids to comfort children facing serious illness, trauma, abuse, and natural disasters.

Currently, the shop sits in the shopping center at 168 Cowart Street in Lucedale, across from the city’s baseball and soccer fields. It is currently open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Wednesday, and 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

A list of available products and calendar of classes is posted online at quiltingandstitches.com.