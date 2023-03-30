LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale city leaders hope to start work for a new playground this summer, but need more support to get over the fundraising finish line.

The playground at Lucedale City Park was installed in 1995. Mayor Doug Lee and the Board of Aldermen had been making plans for replacement equipment since their current term began. Some deteriorating pieces of equipment hastened the need in December.

“Some of the pieces decayed to the point where we had to remove them,” said Ward 4 Alderman Al Jones. “Water runs downhill and there’s an erosion problem where it sits. So we brought in two engineers with plans to redo the grade, put retaining walls in and replace it with all new equipment.”

With inflated costs of equipment and labor, the estimate for the project is $460,000. Alderman set aside $100,000 in this year’s budget to contribute to the project while a committee pursues grants and donations from businesses and the community.

The largest donations so far have included:

$50,000 from Century Bank

$7,600 from the Lucedale Kiwanis Club designated for a toddler play area with the intention to add on new pieces over time

$5,000 from Walt Massey Auto Group

$1,000 from Warrior Fabrication

$500 from Singing River Credit Union

$200 from First State Bank

In the final days of the state legislative session, the city is hoping to get a major boost from a direct appropriation.

Part of the original equipment is torn down in December 2022.

Part of the play area blocked off in January 2023.

Part of the original equipment remains in Lucedale City Park with a sign thanking the 1995 donors.

A sign on the playground shows the donors that helped to fund that original equipment 28 years ago. The city plans to replace it with a new sign recognizing the sponsors when the current project is finished.

“We’re trying to make this a place that will continue to be very beneficial for everybody. People come not just from Lucedale, but from all over to use this park. They come to shop and they bring the kids by and play, from the whole region around here,” Jones said. “It’s centrally located, very well used. It’ll be one of the hallmarks of Lucedale.”

Last month, the city put out a public request for pictures of children using the current equipment to market the replacement campaign. Dozens of people sent in photos from all over the years.

Jones said the playground holds a lot of memories for area families, his included. His daughter was among the first to play on it with her preschool class. Since then, a generation of children with birthday parties, families and field trips have used the playground with the park bustling nearly every day of the week.

Aldermen hope to advertise for a contractor in July. Once construction starts, they plan to get most of the project completed at one time to limit how long the park is without a playground. Depending on funding and contractor bids, sidewalk extensions up the hill to the side of the playground could come later.

“Kids need a place to get out and play,” Jones said. “For the quality of life in a community, you look for the health, schools, safety, and then what you can do on your recreation like this. People can come out to enjoy family time and just being with each other.”

Aldermen plan to use the current swingsets and any other salvageable equipment in other areas throughout the city once they are replaced.

Signs around the city with a QR code to donate to the playground replacement.

A fundraiser raffle will be held May 13.

Signs placed in front of city hall and the park.

Donations can be made at Lucedale City Hall or through the online payment portal. Signs with a QR code with the link are placed throughout the city. The committee is also selling raffle tickets for a live edge red oak table with the drawing scheduled at the Second Saturday event on May 13.