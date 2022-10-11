LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale.

According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the release. She could be headed towards Louisiana.

Anyone with information about her location may call the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.