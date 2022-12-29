LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023.

The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season.

“We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here as a family event that you didn’t have to travel to the coast or Mobile and fight the crowds,” said LCA president Tim Grave.

The parade will be Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m., beginning at Main and Virginia Streets, turning left onto Winter St. Family Fun Day follows at the Coffee Pot Café parking lot until 2 p.m.

Businesses, groups and individuals can fill out a parade entry form at Lucedale City Hall.

“I see a time in Lucedale that it’s needed. With lots of new people coming into the county, we want to show them what it’s all about and give folks fun things to be a part of,” Grave said.

Anyone is welcome to join the association to help plan the events year-round.

“We will never turn anyone away, you just have to have a heart in it. You don’t have to be from George County to participate, we welcome anyone, it doesn’t matter who you are,” Grave said.

More information is available on the organization’s Facebook page.