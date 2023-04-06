LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is offering a cash prize for the winner of a contest to name a new statue outside the Lucedale-George County Public Library.

The statue, depicting an eagle sitting on top of a stack of books with a bear cub next to it, was finished March 14 by Laurel artist Dayton Scoggins.

The finished statue, carved by Dayton Scoggins, outside the Lucedale library.













He carved the statue out of the stump of a 70-year-old water oak tree city crews had to cut down in February as it began to decay with limbs falling over the library courtyard.

Scoggins is a mostly self-taught chainsaw artist since he started whittling as a boy. His wife bought him a carving bar to try it with a chainsaw for Father’s Day about 21 years ago. Six months later, he left his job as a tow boat captain on the Mississippi River and started running Artistry in Wood with his wife full-time.

It took four days to complete the piece for the library. Art students from the middle and high schools came throughout the process to watch Scoggins in action at the library and ask questions.

“God’s gift isn’t the ability to carve or draw, it’s the bug. If he gives you that bug, you have to do the work to figure the rest of it out,” Scoggins told WKRG last month. “I’ve been blessed. I just hope it puts a smile on their face. When people smile at your work, that’s the greatest compliment you can get.”

One entry per person for the naming contest can be submitted in a ballot box at the library or Lucedale City Hall. The deadline to enter is noon on Monday, April 17. The Board of Aldermen will choose a winning name in its April 18 meeting and contact the winner after.

The name will be included on a plaque on the base of the statue and the winner will receive $100.