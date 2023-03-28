JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver that hit and killed a Lucedale man on Highway 63 North in Jackson County.

Troopers said William Angelo Davis, 36, was walking on the shoulder of Hwy 63N near Sampson Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, when he was hit by a pick-up truck that left the area.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck is described as a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle was last seen traveling north from the crash scene and will have damage to the front passenger side fog light, fender flare, and passenger side mirror, MHP says.

A model of the truck involved in the wreck. (Courtesy: Mississippi Highway Patrol)

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Anyone with information can call MHP Troop K at 228-396-7450 or report an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, through the mobile app “P3 Tips” or online at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/. A reward is available for information on any crime that leads to an arrest.