LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The courthouse square in Lucedale will be bustling early Saturday morning as local vendors sell their seasonal crops.

About a dozen vendors are expected. Anyone can come set up for free with first-come-first-serve space along Cox Street in front of the county courthouse.

In the 10th year for a market during the fall season, selections typically include greens, gourds, pumpkins, squash, sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Homemade honey, jellies, jams, preserves, pickles and relishes are also offered along with baked goods, fresh eggs, sausage and plants.

The art walk, a space for local artists to sell their work, will be set up along Manilla Street after a successful first run during the market this past summer.

Parts of Cox and Manilla Streets will be blocked off to vehicle traffic but parking is available around the courthouse square off of Summer Street.

The market will run from “sunrise to sell-out,” on Saturdays Oct. 28 through Nov. 19.

The event is sponsored by the George County Board of Supervisors, Chamber of Commerce and City of Lucedale.