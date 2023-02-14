LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Hundreds of trees will be planted throughout Lucedale as Tree Planting Week is recognized in Mississippi.

The city held a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 10 to recognize Arbor Day. The week after is Tree Planting Week in the state. Each year, the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Office delivers pine trees to every fifth grade student in George County to plant at home.

“The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow and provide us with shelter, clean air, water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities and beauty for all of us to look at,” said George County MSU Extension Agent Heath Steede.

Students in all grade levels at the elementary schools throughout the county also got to submit drawings representing Arbor Day and what trees mean to them. The top posters selected by contest judges received plaques for their work.

“They do an outstanding job creating from their mind, from their talent. We have appreciated them participating in this program since the early 1980s,” said Mayor Doug Lee.

Lee also recognized public works employees and members of the Tree City USA committee that help make sure the city’s trees are protected and cared for year round. The committee is tasked with, in part, evaluating all requests from utility companies and others wanting to cut down a tree in the city limits.

City aldermen and staff continued the tradition of planting a tree in Lucedale City Park in honor of a notable citizen who contributed to the area. This year’s honoree was Buddy Sellers, long-time publisher of the George County Times until his death in 2017.

The city also offered a variety of trees: ashe magnolia, fringe tree, pecan, riverbirch and white oaks for citizens to take and plant.

Singing River Electric employees visited Agricola Elementary School in George County, Sand Hill Attendance Center in Greene County and St. Martin Middle School in Jackson County to plant two oak trees with students at each site.

Fleet and Right-of-Way Coordinator Nick Greer of Singing River Electric helps students at Agricola Elementary School plant two oak trees for Arbor Day. (Courtesy: Singing River Electric)

Arbor Day was first recognized with one million trees planted in Nebraska in 1872. Other states soon began celebrating in April each year, with many in the south seeing the need to build back their vegetation during the Reconstruction period following the Civil War.

Mississippi celebrates in February when late winter is the best time for young trees to take root. Forestry in the state is a $12.79 billion industry with about 70,000 jobs, and an average of $10 million toward education through Public School Trust (16th Section) Land timber sale revenue.