LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions.

Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail to fill with inmates serving time in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Mayor Lee casted a tie breaking vote to move forward with the plan. Aldermen Carrie Moulds and Louis Valentine voted in favor of using the inmate laborers while Al Jones and Jimmy Redd were in opposition. Alderman Jason Martin was absent.

From 1985 until July 2019, the city had a long history of using inmate laborers from the Community Work Center (CWC) adjacent to the regional jail. At its peak, it hosted 100 state inmates to work for the county and city.

MDOC announced its plan to close the center in April 2013, citing a budget shortfall and fewer non-violent inmates eligible to be housed at the centers. County supervisors started a petition to Governor Phil Bryant and met with lawmakers and MDOC leaders in Jackson to try to reverse the decision.

They estimated it would cost the county alone an additional $3.5 million per year in salaries for hired employees to replace the inmates. They argued the savings to the state were minimal if the program was still operational and inmates were just moved to a different center.

The center remained open as MDOC Commissioner Chris Epps was convicted of bribery and resigned and the department faced federal investigations and lawsuits during the tenures of three different commissioners over the next six years.

Mississippi currently boasts the second-highest per capita incarcerated population of any other state or nation in the world, second only to Lousisiana. Imprisonment has remained mostly steady over the last 20 years from 22,816 inmates in Jan. 2003 to 21,387 in Jan. 2023.

Ultimately, the George County and Harrison County CWCs were the latest of eight centers to close since 2015, leaving seven currently open.

George County has maintained its own block of state inmates in the regional jail since shortly after the local CWC closed in 2019. 24 inmates at a time perform mostly janitorial, lawn care and maintenance work at county buildings and the road department.

Some of the 45 inmates used by the county at the time the CWC closed worked as garbage collectors. The work was then contracted out for about $240,000 per year. Even with some inmate laborers back in the county, supervisors opted to keep the contract ever since, saying waste collection was more efficient with the hired staff.

The return of inmate laborers has caused some controversy. Several citizens spoke for and against the proposal in Tuesday’s meeting. Some city employees said they did not want to supervise the inmates while Alderman Redd said most of the inmates could not be trusted.

Alderman Moulds said she spoke with several county employees who told her inmates under their supervision are good workers that rarely cause any issues.

“I wrestled with the idea, I couldn’t sleep last night,” she said. “But I’ve come to believe these are people too and they deserve a chance and I remember we had some in the past that done a good job.”

One citizen, who introduced as Rosa Parks, equated the inmate laborers to “slave labor” when they work for no pay. Mayor Lee was quick to point out the inmates earn time off their sentence for their work and must qualify to be a part of the program. Only inmates classified as nonviolent offenders can participate.

The city has struggled to keep public works employees. 25 city workers were hired and later left over the last year. Aldermen voted in September to raise the starting wage from $9.50 to $11 per hour for full-time employees.

Department heads say it has helped retain a few employees but they still struggle to recruit new workers to fill vacancies. A handful of new hires over the past few months have stopped showing up to work regularly without any notice or returned messages.

MDOC’s charge to municipalities to host inmates from the work program has risen from a daily cost of about $14 per person in 2019 to $31 per person now.

Still, Mayor Lee estimates the city will save $96,000 annually if the 24 inmates resulted in 10 fewer employee positions needing to be filled. Included in his calculations is an increase the city will be expected to contribute towards retirement funds starting in October, jumping from 17.4% to 22.4% after a state mandate.

“We have no intention to fire anybody,” he said. “When people leave like we have a history of lately, we’ll fill those jobs with the inmates. If an employee doesn’t want to supervise the inmates, they won’t have to take them.”

When the CWC was operational, Mayor Lee said issues with inmates were typically rare. MDOC reports indicate only a few inmates over 34 years tried to escape from the county and were later caught.

The largest liability in that time came when a pick-up truck caused a three car collision that hit and killed Robert Prine while working on the back of a garbage truck in 2017. The county and the driver at fault was ordered to split a $1 million payment to Prine’s family after a wrongful death lawsuit.

Mayor Lee said the inmates will mostly do maintenance work on city buildings, roads, water lines, parks and the cemetery. Tuesday’s vote will begin the program on a six month trial basis before it comes back to the Board of Aldermen to consider extending it long-term.

The city still owns the old CWC building. It plans to move the public works department from its current shop on Oak Street into the building later this year.