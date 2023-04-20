GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new Love’s Travel Center and Arby’s restaurant will cause an intermittent road closure in George County.

Crews began work on a major asphalt paving project at Hopper Road, near the intersection of Highway 198 East, on Wednesday, April 19.

They will be milling down the original road, improving the road’s foundation/leveling, widening shoulders, and repaving both lanes from Hwy. 198 around the curve to the south side of the new truck stop, according to a news release.

Road crews will leave one-lane of Hopper open during a majority of the improvement project for driver and local residential thru traffic. The project is expected to take one week to complete, weather permitting.

Residents will experience intermittent closures during final surface paving work. Drivers can also detour on Donovan Road and the south end of Hopper Road.

District 1 Supervisor Frankie Massey asks drivers to use caution around the construction site and pay special attention to traffic signs, road workers and heavy equipment.

The business plans to open in east Lucedale in June with 60 part and full-time employees. It will include separate car and semi truck entrances, gas pumps, RV parking, showers, laundry, a dog park and deli with fresh food. All of the features, including the Arby’s, will be open 24/7.