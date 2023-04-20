LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A legendary educator and community volunteer will be known by even more generations to come with a gazebo in her honor at Lucedale City Park.

Dozens gathered at the site off Park Street near the walking track on Wednesday, April 19, to surprise and honor Doris Ivory Alexander with a groundbreaking ceremony.

“She wanted to see to it that her community was taken care of, and she did. She’s touched everybody’s lives here at one time. When she says something, she means it,” said Mayor Doug Lee.

Ms. Alexander, soon to be 93-years-old, was born in George County and went to school in a segregated one-room schoolhouse in Shipman, later finishing the eighth grade at Lucedale Colored School. With no opportunity for Black students to attend high school locally, she stayed with family in Mobile to graduate. She went on to earn education degrees at Alabama State College in Montgomery and Northwestern University in Chicago.

She married fellow educator and Lucedale native Robert Alexander in 1957. They were married 57 years at the time of his passing in 2015.

(l-r) Alderwoman Carrie Moulds, Eddie Williams, Doris Alexander, Mayor Doug Lee, Angie Cowan, Daniel Smith and Alderman Al Jones

Doris Alexander and Taylor McDonald

Ms. Alexander (center) is honored with a tree in Lucedale City Park for Arbor Day 2019.

Oak Grove Community Center

Ms. Alexander taught for many years at Oak Grove Attendance Center, formally Lucedale Colored School and later Lucedale Intermediate School and L.T. Taylor. She “retired” from teaching in Mobile in 1989, but has mentored just as many students and community members since.

“She was always there to see that this community got as much as it could, not only in education and with young people but also in nursing homes every week, singing hymns with folks that couldn’t get out. She has really exemplified walking the Christian faith,” said friend and former colleague Sue Trosclair.

Ms. Alexander has tutored students after school and in organizations like 4-H and Torchlighters, a group she helped start in 1976 with the local Alpha Pi Chi Sorority chapter to mentor young Black women. Hundreds of girls have been a part of the program where they participated in community service, learned life skills like sewing and cooking, visited museums and cultural centers, and committed to living a meaningful life, according to a February feature in Our Mississippi Home.

“She taught me the importance of learning what a current event was, why it’s important to know what’s going on in your community. She taught that it’s okay to play, but you need to know the purpose behind it,” said Agricola Elementary School teacher and 2023 George County Miss Hospitality Taylor McDonald. “She’s always doing so much. We’re so appreciative of you and everything that you’ve done for us. Now since I’m older, I understand how important it was to have everything you gave to us and why we need to be selfless and give back to others.”

A major part of Ms. Alexander’s legacy is also working to save the Oak Grove School. With no money from the school board to build an additional building for the overcrowded Black classrooms, students and teachers worked to build the foundation of the school themselves in 1947. It was abandoned three times after desegregation before Ms. Alexander helped form the George County Concerned Citizens for Youth to take it over for tutoring.

After Hurricane Katrina, the group fundraised to restore the building into the Oak Grove Community Center it is today, according to a 2022 George County Times column. It still serves as a learning center and event space and was designated a state historical landmark.

Numerous relatives, friends and former students all spoke to Ms. Alexander’s impact on their lives during the gazebo groundbreaking ceremony.

“What a surprise, what a blessing, just for y’all to think about me. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done. I love working with those kids, and so many of them have done so well,” Ms. Alexander said. “I taught my children and everyone I came in touch with: be the best person you can be. You can’t be any better than that. Just do what you can do, and do it well.”

The gazebo will be the second recognition for Ms. Alexander in the park. The city planted a tree in her honor in 2019.

Eddie Williams and Angie Cowan spearheaded the construction of the gazebo. An account is set-up at Merchants & Marine Bank to accept donations for the project.