MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – Large trees and piles of debris still litter Moss Point neighborhoods Wednesday. Crews are working to remove what they can, but it’s a slow process.

“We’re doing the best we can. I’m sure everybody’s working good to get us out of this,” said Janet Brown.

Brown’s home was ripped apart during June 19’s EF-2 tornado. She was home, and like so many others, managed to walk away with no injuries. Residents here are thankful for the help they’re receiving, but they know there’s still more to do.

“The cleanup effort seems to be good, except the rebuild effort is what we’re worried about,” said Eula Fisher.

That’s why Jackson County officials held their first long-term recovery meeting this week to determine the needs and discuss what’s next.

“It’s painfully slow, but it’s still progress. In that sense we are blessedly moving forward,” said Paige Roberts with the Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce.

She tells us they need large equipment to finish most of the cleanup. Chainsaws are also needed and they can never have too many volunteers.

“We are really dealing with some extensive needs for equipment, equipment that moves things to the street. Also formidable chainsaws because some of these trees are quite large in diameter,” she explained.

Gulfport firefighters are cutting trees and helping with some of the removal through Thursday. If you can volunteer you’re asked to call (228) 990-4222. Any resident dealing with longterm needs in the aftermath of the storm should call (228) 701-0555.