LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Businesses and nonprofits are preparing to help hundreds of families with providing Christmas gifts and other assistance during the holiday season.

George County

Blue Line Toy Drive – The George County Sheriff’s Office is in its 7th Annual Blue Line Toy Drive. Elementary school teachers provide names of students needing assistance along with their clothing sizes and toy requests. The sheriff’s office uses donations to provide each child with two sets of clothes, including socks, underwear and shoes, personal care items, and a toy or item off their wish list. New toy and monetary donations can be made at the county courthouse. 150 to 200 children are served each year.

Christmas Shopping Tour – Applications are available at the Lucedale-George County Public Library for families to receive toys and clothing (as needed) from a committee at First United Methodist Church. Applications are due back to the library by December 16.

Operation GC Christmas – The George County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the second year of its campaign. 54 middle and high school students identified by school staff, including 27 unhoused students, will receive duffle bags with personal care items. Chamber members will also provide “Santa Bucks” for students to spend at local businesses.

Salvation Army Angel Tree – The Salvation Army of Jackson & George Counties hosts an angel tree each year where families can apply to receive assistance with gifts for their children. The application for George County families is closed.

Toys for Tots – This is the first year the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots will have a local campaign in George County. Families can apply online or in-person to receive toy donations for the holidays. The online application closes December 5.

In-person registration events will be held:

November 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little Super Convenience Store, 3920 MS-63, Moss Point

November 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dirt Cheap Parking Lot, 12101 Highway 63 South Lucedale

December 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little Super Convenience Store, 3920 MS-63, Moss Point

Toy donation boxes are set-up in Lucedale City Hall, Lucedale-George County Public Library, Walmart and other local businesses. More information is available on the campaign’s website or by calling campaign coordinator Shira Stallworth at 228-235-7659.

Greene County

Blessing Tree – A coalition of churches and individuals provide assistance for families to receive toys, clothing and personal care products each year. Applications are available by calling Chancery Clerk Shelley Eubanks at 601-394-2377. Priority is given to families that have not previously received assistance. Applications are due November 15.



Toys for Tots – Each child will receive at least one toy and book. Applications are available at the Leakesville, Richton and State Line libraries and schools in Greene County. Last year, the program gifted 1,070 toys to 380 children with even more applicants expected this year. More information is available at greene-ms.toysfortots.org or by calling campaign coordinator Cathy Craig at 601-689-0025. Toy drop-off sites are placed in local businesses around the county.