LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Leakesville businesses will be open for extended hours with holiday specials during the town’s second annual Shop the Block event on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Vendors and food trucks will also be set up around downtown from noon until 5 p.m.

Items available will include clothing, accessories, hardware, lawn and garden, jewelry, candles, home goods, vintage, handmade crafts and other gifts. The event is organized by Main Street Leakesville Organization.

It will be the last organized shopping event of the year downtown. The Lafayette Avenue Market will return in March.

The town’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Meet & Greet with Santa are moved to Monday with rain and winds forecasted Saturday evening. Christmas music performances and refreshments will be available from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in Green Park on Monday.

Other holiday events in Greene County include the Leakesville Down Home Christmas event on Friday, December 2. Performances begin at 4 p.m. in Green Park with headlining country star Jeff Bates taking the stage at 8 p.m.

A parade will begin at 6 p.m. while train rides, a hayride tour of homes, Santa meet-and-greet, Coca-Cola Christmas caravan, and vendors will be available throughout the day.

The State Line Christmas Parade will be Sunday, December 4 at 3 p.m. Awards will be given to the top three floats. Businesses and organizations can register at Town Hall or call 601-848-7755.

Mayor Willie Miller will also give out awards for the best decorated home and business in the town.

Christmas in McLain is on Saturday, December 10. Vendors and parade entries can sign-up for free by calling Ashley Williams at 601-753-2205. The shopping event and games will begin on Main Street at 2 p.m. with the parade at 6 p.m.