LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – The town of Leakesville will increase its public safety spending to cover both the costs of security cameras and deputies to patrol the area.

Aldermen decided to lease the cameras from Mississippi Power last fall for about $26,000 per year. The 28 cameras were installed throughout town to monitor roads, parks and public property after a series of vandalism throughout town.

“We can’t spend your tax dollars wisely if we’re having to clean up vandalism. So we can’t work on your streets because we’re spending money on other things,” Town Clerk Rex Garretson told WKRG in October. “We’re trying to deal with the problems with the most economic sense. We have to find a way to make it usable for people that actually want to be good custodians of the parks and use it for their kids.”

The funds for the cameras came out of the police budget. When the town’s police force disbanded, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took over law enforcement for the area in August 2020. The agreement is for the town to pay $122,500 annually for the sheriff’s office to provide a deputy assigned around the clock to patrol and respond to calls for service in town limits.

The board of aldermen informed Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod it would pay for the cameras by redirecting part of the funds away from the sheriff’s office. A letter from the board’s former attorney Roun McNeal said the system would be “for the mutual benefit of the town and the county and will assist law enforcement with investigations into traffic problems, property crimes, and other infractions.”

Installing the cameras came at a time where aldermen also discussed concerns they had received from citizens about the presence and responsiveness of deputies in town. The deputy assigned to the Leakesville ward each shift is also made available to respond to calls in other parts of the county.

McLeod warned that taking money out of his department’s payment could risk losing the deputy hired to patrol in town from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. He came to the board of aldermen’s May 2 meeting to discuss the issue in a closed-door executive session.

The board came out of executive session and voted to increase the policing budget for the added expense of the cameras and continue to pay the original amount due to the sheriff’s office.

In recent months, Mayor David West has proposed his vision to eventually hire a law enforcement officer, like a constable, to exclusively patrol and respond to calls in Leakesville and report directly to town hall. The state director of homeland security was among a group to tour the town in March to talk about opportunities to fund a number of public safety initiatives.

In the May 2 meeting, alderman also asked board attorney Chris Dobbins to begin researching and drafting language to allow them to create a part-time animal control officer position.