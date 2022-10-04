LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service (NWS) honored a Leakesville man after retiring from 42 years of voluntarily collecting rainfall totals in Greene County.

Malcolm Eubanks was one of 8,700 NWS volunteers to collect observational meteorological data, usually consisting of daily maximum and minimum temperatures, snowfall and 24-hour precipitation totals.

NWS said the data is invaluable in learning more about climate change and how floods, droughts, heat and cold waves affect the U.S. The data are also used in agricultural planning and assessment, engineering, environmental-impact assessment, utilities planning, and litigation.

Eubanks started collecting rain data in 1980, taking over from 50-year veteran S.O. Smith, through May 2022. The highest annual total ever recorded was 87.36 inches, the third wettest year ever recorded in Leakesville going back to 1894.

The highest monthly rainfall total, 19.16 inches, came in August 2020 when 8.27 inches fell into Eubanks’ rain gauge on August 30 as Hurricane Isaac made landfall. He also recorded the single wettest day ever on record for Leakesville, 11.37 inches of rain on April 7, 1983.

Whenever rain fell, Eubanks was tasked with checking the eight-inch-tall daily rain gauge and reporting a total to NWS in North Carolina, the weather center in Mobile and the local Farm Service Agency. A separate monthly rain gauge also sat in his backyard.

Professionally, Eubanks worked as a TV repairman, diesel mechanic and for the Town of Leakesville water and sewer department.

Joe Maniscalco, Observation Program Leader for NWS Mobile/Pensacola, recognized Eubanks with an award for distinguished service in a September ceremony.