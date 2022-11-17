LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Volunteers are needed for a litter cleanup in Leakesville Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event by the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting at the football field at Leakesville Junior High School, 620 Main St.

Supplies will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, gloves and buckets, as able. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt.

“Hopefully we’re getting lots of trash items that we’ll be able to categorize for plastic brands and recycling,” said MSICP coordinator Jessi James. “Litter can happen intentionally. It can also happen passively, such as putting it into the back of a garbage truck- it’s processed correctly- but then it flies out on the way to the facility.”

MSICP is a litter education, awareness and prevention initiative that aims to serve the community through cleanup events, outreach and research. The program is sponsored by Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center as an expansion of the Coastal Cleanup Program.

The new program extends the efforts of the coastal program by removing debris from the community, both land and water-based, and helping stop trash at its inland source.

The group said litter can harm the tourism, economy, habitats, animal and human welfare of the inland communities in southeast Mississippi.

Saturday’s event will be the first by MSICP in Greene County. Two cleanups earlier this year in Lucedale netted 55 pounds of litter removed.

“We took all of the good impacts and activities we were doing with Coastal Cleanup which involved cleanups, in-school education, a lot of community outreach events and we’re fortunate to get a grant from the EPA Gulf of Mexico program to expand that inland,” said Eric Sparks, Miss. State’s director of coastal and marine extension.

Registration for the event is available on the organization’s website.