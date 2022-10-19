LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A medical clinic in Leakesville is working to fill a health care gap in the community, in part, by making mammograms more accessible.

Coastal Family Health Center began providing mammograms at the rural Greene County clinic in October 2021.

“Patients that can’t travel far distances to get out, this was an optimal way to be able to help screen those patients early and get them into earlier treatments to help minimize risk factors for them and improve their outcomes,” said practice manager Margaret Miller.

The practice is offering the screening for $25 through the end of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encourages women above the age of 40 to get screenings done on an annual or biannual basis, based on risk factor and local health care provider recommendation.

Screenings take about 20 minutes to complete and results are usually ready within a few days. After the October promotion, mammograms are offered for $40 for uninsured and self-pay patients that qualify for a sliding scale.

The clinic, formally Greene Area Medical Extenders, has operated since 1978. It provides comprehensive care, including family practice, pediatrics, behavioral health, dental, optometry, radiology and an on-site pharmacy.

The clinic’s operated at its current location, 951 Main Street, formally Fred’s discount store, since June 2021. They serve about 3,000 patients each year.

“The staff are well attended to making sure that they take care of their patients and making sure that they look at the whole health of a person, rather than just the primary focus,” said Miller. “They try to make sure well rounded health care is maintained.”

Coastal Family Health Center is the fourth-largest community health center in Mississippi, serving over 35,000 patients annually in George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Wayne counties.

12 community clinics and 12 school-based clinics include practices in Leakesville, Lucedale, Greene County Schools and State Line. A sliding fee provides a discount to uninsured and underinsured patients based on income and family size. Appointments can be made by calling 877-374-4991.