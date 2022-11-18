LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA).

At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc.

Harvison and McInnis started their logging business in 1982 with a chainsaw and cable skidder. The crew has grown to include woods workers, truck drivers, timber buyers, a secretary, and five sub-contracted logging crews, MFA says.

Their equipment list includes three skidders, two feller bunchers, two knucklebooms, a loader, six log trucks, and various other pickup trucks and service trucks.

D&R Logging buys their own timber and utilizes their own contracts with mills. Approximately 10% of their timber comes from government lands, 50% comes from industry lands and the remaining 40% comes from private non-industry lands.

Their annual production consists of approximately 6,077 MBF of sawtimber, 50,000 tons of pulpwood and 20,000 tons of poles, piling, or other uses.

The timber the company cuts is supplied to over 15 mills in Mississippi and Alabama. They currently move between 75 and 90 loads per week, all while merchandising the timber into nine different product categories.

MFA says they evaluate loggers across the state when deciding on the award winner each year. Criteria includes safety record, environmental management and business products. This is the second year in a row the Greene County business was recognized with the award.