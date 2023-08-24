GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — One of the most popular haunted house attractions on the Gulf Coast has announced its opening date for the 2023 haunting season.

Terror on the Coast, deemed the ‘largest haunted house on the coast,” will be returning to Gulfport this Halloween season. Their opening date is scheduled for Sept. 15. The attraction will be open every Friday and Saturday between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Doors and the food court open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the haunted house are on sale now starting at $25. It is located at The Warehouse on Giles Road.