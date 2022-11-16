GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – South Mississippi will elect a new representative to the state’s transportation commission in the statewide election next year.

Tom King, the incumbent since 2012 and current commission chair, announced Wednesday, Nov. 16 he will not seek reelection to the post.

Before election as Southern District Transportation Commissioner, King served as a state lawmaker from Petal in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2000, and in the Senate from 2000 to 2012. At the time of his election to the commission, he chaired the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee.

“Commissioner King has served the state well for more than 30 years of his life,” said MDOT executive director Brad White. “He has a legacy of accomplishments as a statesman and will certainly be missed at MDOT. I look forward to working with him in his last year as commissioner to, in his words, ‘keep Mississippi moving’ for the good of all Mississippians.”

King is an Air Force veteran from the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1973. King currently lives in Hattiesburg with his wife, Susan, and has two children and two grandchildren.

The Transportation Commission is responsible for planning, developing and coordinating a comprehensive, balanced intermodal transportation policy for the state and appointing the MDOT executive director. The three members represent the northern, central and southern regions of the state.