GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office brought in K9 units over the weekend to help search for a woman who has been missing for two and a half months.

Kayla Crawford, 31, was last seen on March 24 at her home in the Movella Community. On Sunday, deputies and K9s searched the property that Crawford’s home sits on. Volunteers were also involved in the search.

Detective Dominique Tanner, an investigator on the case, said their detectives believe Crawford left her home on foot. Tanner and other investigators were hoping the K9s would hit on her scent. Nothing was found during this search. At the time Kayla went missing, detectives said they believed she could be in the company of a male nicknamed “Mann.”

Family members said they are grateful for everyone who has supported them over the past couple of months and to the investigators who are actively searching for her. Kayla’s family sent a statement to WKRG regarding the case.