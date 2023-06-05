GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office brought in K9 units over the weekend to help search for a woman who has been missing for two and a half months.
Kayla Crawford, 31, was last seen on March 24 at her home in the Movella Community. On Sunday, deputies and K9s searched the property that Crawford’s home sits on. Volunteers were also involved in the search.
Detective Dominique Tanner, an investigator on the case, said their detectives believe Crawford left her home on foot. Tanner and other investigators were hoping the K9s would hit on her scent. Nothing was found during this search. At the time Kayla went missing, detectives said they believed she could be in the company of a male nicknamed “Mann.”
Family members said they are grateful for everyone who has supported them over the past couple of months and to the investigators who are actively searching for her. Kayla’s family sent a statement to WKRG regarding the case.
We miss her beyond measure- her four children, her family, her friends, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to and shared her information. This is something no family should ever have to endure.
We are immensely grateful to the investigators for their continued work to locate Kayla. Everyone who has shared her story, called in with a tip, or reached out to the family to show support: thank you! We ask for your continued support in sharing Kayla’s pictures and information. Each share may be one step closer to finding her. If you have any information that might be relevant to this case, if you have seen Kayla Brooke or have any information about her disappearance, please contact George County authorities at (601)-947-9156 or you can give tips anonymously by calling **Tips.
Kayla, we love you and miss you, and we remain hopeful that you will return to us safe and sound.Kayla Crawford’s family