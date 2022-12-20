BAY ST. LOUIS. Miss. (WJTV) – A joint funeral for the two Bay St. Louis police officers, who were killed in the line of duty during a shooting, will be held on Wednesday, December 21.

Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Braden Estorffe died while responding to a call at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, December 14.

According to the Sun Hearld, the service for Robin and Estorffe will be held at Bay St. Louis Community Center. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The fallen officers will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Garden of Memory Cemetery, 630 Central Avenue in Bay St. Louis, where they will receive honors by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard.