LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Numerous free programs for all ages are scheduled at the Lucedale Public Library throughout the month of January.

They include:

Saturday, Jan 14 and 28 at 10 a.m. – Lego Club: Library Lego Club will be hosted for children and families at 10 a.m. on Saturdays: Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, and March 11 and 25. Children will be able to use their imagination to build with their friends. Legos will be provided. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. – Lunar New Year Craft Day: Children will make a red paper lantern and learn how to make an origami rabbit.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. – Paint and Sip: Youth ages 12 to 16 are invited to the library meeting room for an hour of painting and relaxing while sipping hot cocoa. Paint supplies and cocoa will be provided. Registration is required.

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. – Bird Conservation: Create a pinecone bird feeder and learn about how to help local birds and other wildlife. This program is intended for ages 17 and up.

Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. – Beginners Photography: Sonja Foshee will cover the basics of photography, including ISO, composition, rule Of thirds, lighting, aperture and shutter speed. This program is intended for ages 17 and up.

Every 2nd Tuesday at 2 p.m. – Bingo: Free refreshments and prizes provided for all adults for an hour long game of Bingo.

More information on any library programs is available by calling the Lucedale-George County Public Library at 601-947-2123 or visiting at 507 Oak Street.