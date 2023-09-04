JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man accused of killing his stepdad is on the loose and police are searching for him, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30, is accused of killing his stepdad, 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles, on Sunday, Sept. 3. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said their office believed Haylock is on foot in the area of Highway 57 to Waltman Road and down to McGregor Road.

Deputies said Arguelles was found “severely injured” inside his home, and he told deputies Haylock was the suspect. Arguelles was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Ledbetter said Haylock took his stepdad’s truck and left the home before deputies arrived. Deputies said the truck has been found.

Anyone with information on Haylock’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.