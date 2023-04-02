MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — According to the Mississippi Transportation Code, any time a driver plans to turn, a signal needs to be given.

Mississippi law does not only give drivers laws for turning while pedestrians are involved but also when turning near other vehicles. Mississippi drivers are required to provide a turning signal within a reasonable distance before turning.

Section 63-3-707 in the transportation code says:

(a) No person shall turn a vehicle from a direct course upon a highway unless and until such movement can be made with reasonable safety and then only after giving a clearly audible signal by sounding the horn if any pedestrian may be affected by such movement or after giving an appropriate signal in the manner provided in this article in the event any other vehicle may be affected by such movement.

(b) A signal of intention to turn right or left shall be given continuously for a reasonable distance before turning.

(c) No person shall stop or suddenly decrease speed of a vehicle without first giving an appropriate signal in the manner provided in this article to the driver of any vehicle immediately to the rear when there is opportunity to give such signal.

When driving in Mississippi, it’s always a better idea to use your blinker.