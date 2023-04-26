GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Investigators are asking anyone with information about a missing George County mother to come forward to help bring her home.

Kayla Crawford, 31, was last seen at her home on Tannertown Road in the Movella community on Friday, March 24. She has not been in contact with any of her family for over a month.

“This is out of character for her,” said her mother Leila Burford. “This is not something she would do. I’ve never gone longer than a day without talking to her.”

She is described as a white female with reddish brown hair, blue eyes, 5’2″ tall and about 125 lbs. with several piercings and tattoos on her left side. Investigators initially believed she could be with a male nicknamed “Mann”.

Crawford used to work at Dixie Depot in the Agricola community and is a mother to four children. She has missed two of their birthdays in the past month, something her family says she would never do.

“We just want to know she’s okay,” said her grandmother Linda Johnson. “We love you and your kids are missing you. We all miss you and we’ve got to see you or just hear from you. We love you.”

The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have seen Crawford walking in the area or getting into a vehicle to contact them. She could also be in the Mobile or Semmes area, where some of her family lives.

“All information is important. You never know, it can be in the details, a little thing. So it’s not a waste of time to call. Whatever they may know, or may have heard, if they’d let us know and leave that to us,” said GCSO Captain David Ray.

Ray said the office will continue to investigate any leads with the community’s help. The investigators are hopeful they will be able to find her and safely reunite her with her family.

“If anyone has seen or heard from her, please come forward. Her kids are missing her,” Burford said. “Kayla, if you see this, please contact me. Call your kids, they miss you. [They] are asking about you, we need you home.”

Anyone with any potential information can contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-9156 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous on the P3 Tips app, calling **TIPS or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.