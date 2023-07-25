MOVELLA, Miss. (WKRG) – Human remains found near the Movella community in George County, Miss. sparked a homicide investigation on the federal, state and local levels.

No information about the victim has been made public including race, gender or age. George County Sheriff Keith Harvard said the investigation teams are waiting on autopsy reports.

Harvard said he called on state and FBI officials to assist in the investigation.

Harvard urged those who may have information to call (877) 787-5898. Anonymous tips can be made through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers via their app ‘P3Tips.’