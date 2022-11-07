JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. He said the body was missing an arm, which was recovered on Middle Street on Saturday, November 5.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the head of the deceased person has not been located.

Human remains were found in an abandoned South Jackson home.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba at a Monday news conference. “It’s not something you grow accustomed to. it’s never something you want to grow accustomed to.”

Authorities declined to release the name of the victim or more details surrounding the case Monday amid an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.