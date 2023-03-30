MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Local groups, including the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary, are already helping people affected by the tornadoes that swept across Mississippi on March 24.

You can help, too. The American Red Cross is accepting donations on their website. You can also donate by phone or get help with your donation by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

You can also donate your time. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has volunteer opportunities. You can find more information here.

Goodwill Donation Centers across Mississippi will accept donations for storm victims through Friday, March 31. Here is what they ask you donate:

Canned foods

Baby diapers and wipes

Toiletries

Paper towels

Tissues

Toilet paper

Bottled water

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the tornado resulted in 21 deaths.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Monday, “The storms had a terrible impact on the lives and livelihoods of Mississippians. There were 3 fatalities and 5 injuries in Carroll County, 2 fatalities and 50 injuries in Monroe County, 3 fatalities and 15 injuries in Humphreys County, 13 fatalities in Sharkey County, and 2 other fatalities.”