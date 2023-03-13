MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — A report from State Farm has named Mississippi as a high-risk state for animal collisions.

The report says the likelihood of an animal-involved claim is 1 in 60 in Mississippi. They also ranked Mississippi 8 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A U.S. driver has a 1 in 115 chance of having a collision with an animal. State Farm estimated that there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims between 2021 and 2022.

The data suggest that animal collisions are most likely to happen in West Virginia, Montana and South Dakota. The District of Columbia has the lowest amount of animal-involved collisions.