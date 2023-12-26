JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who went missing on Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, Joseph Edwin Ladnier, 60, has not been seen since 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve. He was last seen at his home in Hurley, Mississippi.

Ladnier left to visit his son on Lilly Patch Road in Moss Point, but he never reached that destination, according to the JCSD.

His bank cards have not been used, and neither local nor interstate tag readers have scanned his vehicle tag, News 5 learned.

According to the sheriff’s department, Ladnier drives a 2004 red or maroon Toyota Tundra with a Mississippi disabled tag that reads DB0034Q.

The JCSD also said Ladnier deals with health issues requiring medication.

Those with information about Ladnier’s whereabouts can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

People also can use the app, P3 tips.