BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — If you’re a fan of musician HARDY, then get excited! HARDY will be performing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The concert is set for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and will host special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. Tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m.

Other concerts are set to be held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum including Brooks & Dunn on May 19, Thomas Rhett on July 13 and GUNS N’ ROSES on Sept. 20.

Concert Date Time For King & Country April 13, 2023 7 p.m. Kodak Black & Friends April 15, 2023 8 p.m. CPR Fest May 6, 2023 7 p.m. Brooks & Dunn May 19, 2023 7 p.m. Gulf Coast Music Gala May 27, 2023 N/A Thomas Rhett July 13, 2023 7:30 p.m. GUNS N’ ROSES Sept. 20, 2023 6:30 p.m. HARDY Dec. 9, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.