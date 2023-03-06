BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — If you’re a fan of musician HARDY, then get excited! HARDY will be performing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The concert is set for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and will host special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. Tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m.

Other concerts are set to be held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum including Brooks & Dunn on May 19, Thomas Rhett on July 13 and GUNS N’ ROSES on Sept. 20.

ConcertDateTime
For King & CountryApril 13, 20237 p.m.
Kodak Black & FriendsApril 15, 20238 p.m.
CPR FestMay 6, 20237 p.m.
Brooks & DunnMay 19, 20237 p.m.
Gulf Coast Music GalaMay 27, 2023N/A
Thomas RhettJuly 13, 20237:30 p.m.
GUNS N’ ROSESSept. 20, 20236:30 p.m.
HARDYDec. 9, 20237:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.