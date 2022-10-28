Halloween comes just once a year. Make it devilishly delightful by turning that porch light on and handing out the best Halloween candy.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of fall festivals and trick-or-treating opportunities are available in southeast Mississippi during Halloween weekend.

Trick-or-treat hours for the towns in George and Greene counties are:

Leakesville – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Participating homes and businesses to be posted by Main Street Leakesville Organization)

Lucedale – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McLain – Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

State Line – Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Other planned events include:

Saturday, Oct. 29

Books & Boos – 413 St. Francis Street, Leakesville, 5-7 p.m. – Festival with snacks, musical pumpkins, Halloween bracelet making, pumpkin hunt, eyeball carry, photo BOOth, games, Halloween dance party for kids and “How to Catch a Monster” reading. Families asked to bring books to donate to local libraries.

– 413 St. Francis Street, Leakesville, 5-7 p.m. – Festival with snacks, musical pumpkins, Halloween bracelet making, pumpkin hunt, eyeball carry, photo BOOth, games, Halloween dance party for kids and “How to Catch a Monster” reading. Families asked to bring books to donate to local libraries. House on Haunted Hill Crest – 116 Hill Crest Road, Lucedale, 6-9 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with yard haunt and walkthrough with costumed actors, animatronics and special effects. Candy and non-edible treats available for children.

– 116 Hill Crest Road, Lucedale, 6-9 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with yard haunt and walkthrough with costumed actors, animatronics and special effects. Candy and non-edible treats available for children. Imagination Station Toy Shoppe – 4278 Main Street, Lucedale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Train rides, cornhole, costume contest, candy, refreshments.

– 4278 Main Street, Lucedale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Train rides, cornhole, costume contest, candy, refreshments. Midway Baptist Church Fall Festival – 2206 Howell Tanner Chapel Rd, Lucedale, 4-6 p.m. – Food, games, hay rides, trunk-or-treat and kids activities

Sunday, Oct. 30

First Baptist Church Fall Festival – 345 Summer St, Lucedale, 4-7 p.m. – Food like hotdogs and chili, activities like bouncy house, obstacle course and face painting.

– 345 Summer St, Lucedale, 4-7 p.m. – Food like hotdogs and chili, activities like bouncy house, obstacle course and face painting. Lucedale Church of God Fall Block Party – 11 West Frontage Road, Lucedale, 3 p.m. – Inflatables and pumpkin patch for the kids, mechanical bull, Family Feud, chili cook-off and food trucks.

Monday, Oct. 31

Barton Baptist Church – 119 Hill Rd, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat with inflatables and hay rides.

– 119 Hill Rd, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat with inflatables and hay rides. Chik-N-Pig – 6197 Hwy 613, Lucedale, 5:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating and free brisket samples.

– 6197 Hwy 613, Lucedale, 5:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating and free brisket samples. Glen Oaks Nursing Center – 55 Susanne St, Lucedale, 5:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with residents.

– 55 Susanne St, Lucedale, 5:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with residents. Greene County High School – 4336 High School Road, Leakesville, 5-7 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat, $1 admission.

– 4336 High School Road, Leakesville, 5-7 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat, $1 admission. Refuge United Methodist Church – 6187 Hwy 63 S, Lucedale, 5-8 p.m. – Fall Festival with games, hayrides, inflatables, cake walk, prizes, and treats like hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos, s’more cones.

– 6187 Hwy 63 S, Lucedale, 5-8 p.m. – Fall Festival with games, hayrides, inflatables, cake walk, prizes, and treats like hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos, s’more cones. Smith Manor Assisted Living – 15255 MS-613, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with residents.

– 15255 MS-613, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with residents. State Line Town Hall – 229 Main Street, State Line, 5-7 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat in front of the town hall.

– 229 Main Street, State Line, 5-7 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat in front of the town hall. Temple of Praise Christian Center – 6242 MS-198, Lucedale, 6 p.m. – Backyard movie night and trunk-or-treating.

– 6242 MS-198, Lucedale, 6 p.m. – Backyard movie night and trunk-or-treating. Treats in the Streets – Main Street, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Dozens of local businesses and organizations set-up along Main Street for trick-or-treating.

Vineyard Acres Subdivision, Burgundy Drive, Lucedale (south of fairgrounds on Old Hwy 63), 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating in neighborhood.

– Main Street, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Dozens of local businesses and organizations set-up along Main Street for trick-or-treating. Vineyard Acres Subdivision, Burgundy Drive, Lucedale (south of fairgrounds on Old Hwy 63), 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating in neighborhood. Vineyard Acres Subdivision – Burgundy Drive, Lucedale (south of fairgrounds on Old Hwy 63), 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating in neighborhood.