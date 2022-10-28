GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of fall festivals and trick-or-treating opportunities are available in southeast Mississippi during Halloween weekend.
Trick-or-treat hours for the towns in George and Greene counties are:
- Leakesville – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Participating homes and businesses to be posted by Main Street Leakesville Organization)
- Lucedale – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- McLain – Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- State Line – Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Other planned events include:
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Books & Boos – 413 St. Francis Street, Leakesville, 5-7 p.m. – Festival with snacks, musical pumpkins, Halloween bracelet making, pumpkin hunt, eyeball carry, photo BOOth, games, Halloween dance party for kids and “How to Catch a Monster” reading. Families asked to bring books to donate to local libraries.
- House on Haunted Hill Crest – 116 Hill Crest Road, Lucedale, 6-9 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with yard haunt and walkthrough with costumed actors, animatronics and special effects. Candy and non-edible treats available for children.
- Imagination Station Toy Shoppe – 4278 Main Street, Lucedale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Train rides, cornhole, costume contest, candy, refreshments.
- Midway Baptist Church Fall Festival – 2206 Howell Tanner Chapel Rd, Lucedale, 4-6 p.m. – Food, games, hay rides, trunk-or-treat and kids activities
Sunday, Oct. 30
- First Baptist Church Fall Festival – 345 Summer St, Lucedale, 4-7 p.m. – Food like hotdogs and chili, activities like bouncy house, obstacle course and face painting.
- Lucedale Church of God Fall Block Party – 11 West Frontage Road, Lucedale, 3 p.m. – Inflatables and pumpkin patch for the kids, mechanical bull, Family Feud, chili cook-off and food trucks.
Monday, Oct. 31
- Barton Baptist Church – 119 Hill Rd, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat with inflatables and hay rides.
- Chik-N-Pig – 6197 Hwy 613, Lucedale, 5:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating and free brisket samples.
- Glen Oaks Nursing Center – 55 Susanne St, Lucedale, 5:30-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with residents.
- Greene County High School – 4336 High School Road, Leakesville, 5-7 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat, $1 admission.
- Refuge United Methodist Church – 6187 Hwy 63 S, Lucedale, 5-8 p.m. – Fall Festival with games, hayrides, inflatables, cake walk, prizes, and treats like hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos, s’more cones.
- Smith Manor Assisted Living – 15255 MS-613, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating with residents.
- State Line Town Hall – 229 Main Street, State Line, 5-7 p.m. – Trunk-or-treat in front of the town hall.
- Temple of Praise Christian Center – 6242 MS-198, Lucedale, 6 p.m. – Backyard movie night and trunk-or-treating.
- Treats in the Streets – Main Street, Lucedale, 6-8 p.m. – Dozens of local businesses and organizations set-up along Main Street for trick-or-treating.
- Vineyard Acres Subdivision – Burgundy Drive, Lucedale (south of fairgrounds on Old Hwy 63), 6-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating in neighborhood.
