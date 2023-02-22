BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Itching to hear ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ or ‘Paradise City’ live in concert this year along the Gulf Coast? Guns N’ Roses has you covered.

Guns N’ Roses is headed for an international tour with a stop in Mississippi on September 20.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m..

The Wharf in Orange Beach has announced a full line-up of musicians, including newer and older artists, for 2023.

WKRG has compiled a list of the Summer lineup so far. Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthew Bands are some of the performers set to be at the Wharf in 2023.