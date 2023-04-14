GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Students and staff in the Greene County School District have always known they boast some of the top educators in the area. The state is continuing to take notice with more recognition for an already well-acclaimed class in Leakesville.

For the first time, a teacher in the district has been named a finalist for the highest honor in the country for math and science teachers.

Deborah Neel, an engineering teacher in Greene County High School’s career and technical center, is one of the state’s three finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Neel, a Petal, Miss. native, has taught for 16 years and started the engineering tract at GCHS seven years ago. It is her second career after working as an industrial engineer. She teaches those skills along with electrical, mechanical and civil engineering to juniors and seniors.

“That [previous] job was not as much fun as this one,” Neel said. “When I started, I needed to learn how to best teach them so they’d grasp it, but I enjoy a challenge. I love teaching here. The students keep me on my toes and have always been a really bright, fun group to guide.”

From day one, after safety talks, Neel makes a point of incorporating hands-on activities in the classroom for students to grasp the ideas from the lessons and how they can be incorporated into real-world situations.

“We stay very active. When they learn it by actually doing it with their hands, they retain it a lot longer,” Neel said. “That’s when it really starts to click and they start getting a feel for what they are really interested in.”

One of the hallmark projects of the class is building a robot to compete in the Beta Club competition. This year’s challenge was to build a robot that could complete a search and rescue mission. The students’ design utilized an action camera and two controllers to maneuver the robot and its human-like arm with seven degrees of freedom.

The group used the robot to retrieve survivors from a plane crash and tornado-stricken home and take them to receive medical treatment before diffusing a bomb at the hospital. Accompanying props, including the model bomb and a spinning tornado also showcased their design and build skills. It was enough for them to take the state championship at the February competition, the second for the school in the last three years.

“When it all came together and the last prop was finished, you could see them look at each other and say ‘look what we’ve done’,” Neel said. “Sometimes they might not think they can do it, but then they exceed their own expectations. It really builds their confidence for whatever they do next in life.”

The classroom will also aim for another strong showing on the state assessment. It requires mastery of an alphabet soup of skills like fused deposition modeling, kinetic theory of matter and orthographic drawing. Greene County’s 11-person cohort in the first year of the class had the best scores out of all 40 programs in the state for 2022.

The 2021-2022 junior engineering students earned the top scores in the state on their assessment. Pictured (l-r): Richard Fairley, Luke Barfield, Phillip Herring, Alisa Johnson, instructor Deborah Neel, Jack Tungett, Daniel Brown, Tyler Dunnam, Andrew Lott, Landon Lane and Stephanie Ladner. Not pictured: Aidan Smith.

“That’s an accomplishment,” said Vo-Tech Director Lesha Lott. “For them to score first in the state is unbelievable, that’s everybody’s goal. Without a doubt, it shows she’s doing something right. The students in the program really enjoy it- they appreciate her- and they achieve because of that environment.”

The students earn a physics credit for the classes and a SolidWorks certification. Neel’s ultimate goal is to help her students to experiment with different focus areas and learn more about what they are interested in. She hopes her classes give them a leg up if they pursue higher education and a career in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

Out of the six Mississippi grade 7-12 science and math teachers recognized as finalists for the award this year, Neel is notably the only one teaching in a rural district. Historically, most have come from larger, urban school districts.

Two winners, one in each subject, will be announced in the next year and receive a $10,000 award and a trip to Washington, D.C. for recognition and professional development with winners from each state.