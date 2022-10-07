GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Specialty license plates are on sale for Mississippi drivers to represent the Greene County Wildcats.

The license plates feature the wildcats logo to the left of the plate number, a block “GC” on the right and Greene County spelled out across the bottom.

State lawmakers approved the tag in the 2022 legislative session. 300 tags must be pre-sold before the Miss. Department of Revenue will begin production of the plates.

Order forms are available at the county Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk and Tax Assessor/Collector offices. Tags are $33 per vehicle. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Greene County School District.

Checks can be made out to GC Wildcat Tag Fund and mailed with the order forms to Elliot Burch at 11259 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale, MS 39452.

Volunteers will also be at the remaining varsity football home games to accept order forms and payments.

Once 300 applications with payment are submitted, the state will create the plates and deliver them to the county tax collector’s office for drivers for pick-up.