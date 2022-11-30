GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Greene County Schools is remembering Sue Eubanks after her passing.

Eubanks, 78, was the District 1 representative on the school board for six years. She did not seek reelection earlier this month and was set to be replaced by retired teacher Shannon Walley Walters in January.

In a statement, Superintendent Charles Breland said: “Sue loved serving the school district, but more importantly she loved the students. Student success was always her first priority when making decisions. She was an advocate for not only ensuring that students have the tools they need to succeed, but also making sure that we recognize those successes.”

Eubanks was a 1962 graduate of Leakesville High School. She received degrees from Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma.

She taught for 29 years in the Greene and Perry County school districts. She attended First Baptist Church of Leakesville and served as the church clerk for over a decade.

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with her. She brought a lot of experience to the table that I and the rest of the board will greatly miss. We ask that you remember her family in your prayers during this difficult time,” Breland said.

Eubanks is survived by her husband of 51 years, Malcolm, two children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.