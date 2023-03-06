GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A group of Greene County lawyers grilled the Board of Supervisors Monday, March 6 over its hiring process for the board’s attorney.

Four Greene County lawyers asked the supervisors why no qualified citizens of the county were approached or considered to be the board attorney.

Minutes say supervisors voted 3-2 in its Jan. 2 meeting to retain board attorney Paul Walley of Richton for 2023.

The group said they were motivated to attend the meeting Monday after Board President Wayne Burrow’s comments from the Jan. 2 meeting published in the Greene County Herald saying he wanted to retain Walley to “protect the integrity of this board”.

Dist. 1 Supervisor Dillon McInnis had submitted Leakesville lawyer Chris Dobbins’ name for the position.

“Chris Dobbins is a local resident who operates businesses here and pays taxes here. I have a lot of respect for Paul and David and the job they have done for us, and this is certainly not anything personal or professional against either of them, but I have to support Chris for this position,” McInnis said, according to the Herald. Walley and his son, David, have both done work for the county over the past decade.

McInnis and Elton Clark voted against retaining Walley in January.

Burrow told the lawyers Monday his comments were meant that Walley has proven to be loyal to the county and did not merit being replaced, adding “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“I find it reprehensible that resumes weren’t reviewed and no attorney practicing in Greene County was even considered for the position,” said Lee Turner.

Of the lawyers present, Dobbins was the only one to express interest in the position. Turner, Joe Beard and Ryan Longmire were not interested in working for the board. Turner is running for re-election as county prosecutor and Longmire is running for Justice Court Judge in the August primary election.

The group also expressed concern that Walley represents Perry County’s board of supervisors. Barrow said it is important for Greene Co. to retain Walley to see through litigation the board is tied up in.

Clerk records indicate the only ongoing legal matter involving the county in the Circuit Court is a lawsuit brought by Herring Group in 2021 over a payment dispute from their work constructing the State Line Head Start. Walley is not listed as an attorney representing the county in the case.

“Good luck telling the citizens how you’re all about hiring from Greene County during this next election,” said lawyer Joe Beard.

Barrow and the board declined to further comment on the hiring process.