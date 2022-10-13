GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Greene County Historical Society is accepting items with local historical significance to display in its museum.

Items can be donated or loaned to the museum for a period of time. The acquisitions committee is planning an intake of the items on Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m..

The Greene County Museum is currently open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays on the fourth floor of the county courthouse, 400 Main Street, Leakesville.

It started welcoming visitors this summer for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Volunteers are working to digitalize the thousands of court, genealogical, land and tax records housed at the museum. Self-guided tours with audio narrations of some of the major eras and pieces in the museum, along with interactive exhibits, are also planned in the coming months.

The oldest displays in the museum, arrowheads and artifacts from the native Chickasaw and Choctaw nations, date back to 800 B.C.. Other exhibits include historic agricultural and kitchen equipment like spinning wheels and century-old cookbooks, art, photos, military medals, signs and records of notable people.

Anyone can volunteer with the historical society. They meet on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. and can be reached at 601-394-4343 or gcmuseum1811@gmail.com.