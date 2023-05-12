GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – As campaigns heat up for the next countywide elections, voters are getting a closer look at how much money is behind the candidates so far.

The first campaign finance reports were due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. They include all the campaign contributions and disbursements (or expenses) by each candidate from January 1 through April 30.

Out of the 48 candidates, nine have reported spending more than $1,000 on their campaign so far. The largest spending was by Stacy Eubanks in the Sheriff race at $6,018, followed by Ryan Longmire with $3,665 spent campaigning for Justice Court Judge- District 2 and Adam Dixon at $2,177 in the District 5 Supervisor race.

Only two candidates reported taking more money in than what they spent. Wayne Barrow, District 3 Supervisor candidate, cut his own campaign a check for $500 and has spent $480 so far. David Tingle, District 5 Supervisor candidate, reported spending $528 but receiving an anonymous envelope of $3,000 cash on his truck seat earlier this month.

Seven candidates received outside donations. Besides Tingle, the largest amount was to Sheriff candidate Michael Crawford. He received $1,000 from a man in Petal and $500 from a man in Richton.

List of total amount candidates received and spent:

Candidate Name Office Total Received Total Spent Michelle ‘Shelley’ Dobbins Eubanks (R) Chancery Clerk $500 $636 Sarah James (R) Chancery Clerk $0 $893 Lavon ‘Bolton’ Pringle (D) Chancery Clerk $0 $295 Cecelia Bounds (R) Circuit Clerk $395 $395 Ladd Pulliam (R) Coroner $0 $0 Chris Dobbins (R) County Prosecutor $0 $0 Lee Turner (R) County Prosecutor $0 $0 Larry L. Byrd (R) Sheriff $0 $843 Stacy Eubanks (R) Sheriff $500 $6,018 Stanley McLeod, Jr. (R) Sheriff $250 $645 Ryan E Walley (R) Sheriff $0 $0 Michael Crawford (I) Sheriff $1,500 $1,644 Mark Holder (R) Tax Assessor/Collector $0 $295 Lula Janet Leverette (D) Tax Assessor/Collector $0 $0 Dillon McInnis (R) District 1 Supervisor $0 $797 James J. Radcliff (R) District 1 Supervisor $300 $1,333 Elton Clark (R) District 2 Supervisor $147 $479 Kendall Deese (R) District 2 Supervisor $0 $1,599 Fredrick Lenard ‘Pete’ Johnson (D) District 2 Supervisor $0 $119 Efird Eubanks (R) District 3 Supervisor $0 $973 Scott Maxie (R) District 3 Supervisor $0 $187 Wayburn D Smith Jr (R) District 3 Supervisor $0 $0 John ‘Wayne’ Barrow, Sr (R) District 4 Supervisor $500 $480 George Cone, III (R) District 4 Supervisor $0 $1,283 Stuart McLeod (R) District 4 Supervisor $0 $0 Jason D Mizell (R) District 4 Supervisor $0 $1,045 Roy Mack Holloman, Jr. (D) District 4 Supervisor Not filed Not filed Adam Dixon (R) District 5 Supervisor $0 $2,177 Gary F. Fairley (R) District 5 Supervisor $0 $345 Steve R McCluskey (R) District 5 Supervisor $0 $721 David M Tingle (R) District 5 Supervisor $3,000 $528 Howard G Garrett Sr (D) District 5 Supervisor $0 $0 Kerney Kittrell (R) Justice Court Judge, District 1 $0 $525 Walter Sellers (R) Justice Court Judge, District 1 $0 $820 Ronnie Watson (R) Justice Court Judge, District 1 $0 $1,640 Vince West (R) Justice Court Judge, District 1 $0 $0 Shannon Busby (R) Justice Court Judge, District 2 $0 $0 Rosilyn Renee’ Johnson (D) Justice Court Judge, District 2 $0 $0 Ryan Longmire (R) Justice Court Judge, District 2 $3,665 $3,665 Beverly Molten Breland (R) Constable, District 1 $0 $0 Wayne Harrison (R) Constable, District 1 $0 $0 John C Hollinghead Sr (R) Constable, District 1 $0 $427 Bobby Joe Meadows (R) Constable, District 1 $0 $0 Hayden West (R) Constable, District 1 $0 $0 Pam Anderson (R) Constable, District 2 $0 $0 Lisa Bivens District 2 Election Commissioner $0 $0 Elizabeth “Beth” Ross District 4 Election Commissioner $0 $0

Roy Mack Holloman, Jr., running for District 4 Supervisor, was the only one to not file with the county circuit clerk’s office by the deadline. Periodic Reports are mandatory, even if no expenditures were made during the period. State law says a candidate cannot be certified as winning the election or receive a salary for the office until all required reports are filed. They can also be penalized $50-per-day for up to 10 days.

Keith Churchwell withdrew on the filing deadline day as a Republican candidate for Constable, District 1.

Reports are now due monthly in June, July and August before the August 8 primary election, except for candidates that have declared they will no longer spend money or accept donations.

Any runoff will be August 29. The county and statewide general election is November 7.

All campaign finance reports for statewide candidates are listed on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting/campaign-finance.

Full filing documents by Greene County candidates: